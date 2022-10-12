Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for September 2022

Almost 5.2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in September 2022. In September 2021 that number was 3.4 million, in September 2020 1.3 million and 6.5 million passengers in September 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 37,027 (+23% compared to 2021, +67% compared to 2020 and -16% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,418 (-20% compared to 2021, -32% compared to 2020, +12% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased by 9% compared to last year, -2% compared to 2020 and -11% compared to 2019.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of passengers 6,493,481 1,337,741 3,370,436 5,196,931 Number of commercial flights 44,131 22,162 30,019 37,027 Number of cargo flights 1,265 2,096 1,783 1,418 Transported tonnage 136,819 124,491 133,245 121,508

Passengers

Of the almost 5.2 million passengers in September almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and a departing passenger. 3.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, and almost 1.5 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,783 to 1,418, compared to 2021. The total transported volume was 121,508 tonnes in September 2022.

