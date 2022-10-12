Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for September 2022

Almost 5.2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in September 2022. In September 2021 that number was 3.4 million, in September 2020 1.3 million and 6.5 million passengers in September 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 37,027 (+23% compared to 2021, +67% compared to 2020 and -16% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,418 (-20% compared to 2021, -32% compared to 2020, +12% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased by 9% compared to last year, -2% compared to 2020 and -11% compared to 2019.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Number of passengers
|6,493,481
|1,337,741
|3,370,436
|5,196,931
|Number of commercial flights
|44,131
|22,162
|30,019
|37,027
|Number of cargo flights
|1,265
|2,096
|1,783
|1,418
|Transported tonnage
|136,819
|124,491
|133,245
|121,508
Passengers
Of the almost 5.2 million passengers in September almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and a departing passenger. 3.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, and almost 1.5 million outside of Europe.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,783 to 1,418, compared to 2021. The total transported volume was 121,508 tonnes in September 2022.