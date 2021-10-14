Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for September 2021: nice increase, but still only half the 2019 figures

3.4 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in September 2021. In September 2020 that number was 1.3 million. In September 2019, without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, 6.5 million passengers travelled through Schiphol. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 30.019 (+35% compared to 2020, -32% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,783 (-15% compared to 2020, +41% compared to 2019), which contributed to a 7% increase in transported tonnage compared to last year and a 3% decrease compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the 3.4 million passengers in September, 1.3 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were 650.000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 2.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 700.000 outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,265 to 1,783, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights compared with 2019, with a total transported volume of almost 133,000 tonnes.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for September 2021. Tomorrow (Friday 15 October 2021) we will share our forecast for the autumn break.

