Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for October 2021: 3.7 million passengers

Passengers

Of the 3.7 million passengers in October, 1.4 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 700.000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. Almost 3 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 750.000 outside of Europe.

During the autumn holiday (15-31 October) more than 2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol. That is around three times more than in the autumn break of 2020. However, this number is still a lot less than the autumn break of 2019 (more than 3 million passengers). This autumn holiday, locally departing passengers mainly went to Istanbul, London and Barcelona.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,340 to 2,019, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights compared with 2019, with a total transported volume of almost 149,000 tonnes.