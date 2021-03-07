Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for October 2021: 3.7 million passengers

3.7 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in October 2021. In October 2020 that number was 1.1 million. In October 2019, without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, 6.4 million passengers travelled through Schiphol. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 31.326 (+60% compared to 2020, -30% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 2,019 (-6% compared to 2020, +51% compared to 2019), which contributed to a 7% increase in transported tonnage compared to last year and a 4% increase compared to 2019.
Passengers
Of the 3.7 million passengers in October, 1.4 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 700.000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. Almost 3 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 750.000 outside of Europe.
During the autumn holiday (15-31 October) more than 2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol. That is around three times more than in the autumn break of 2020. However, this number is still a lot less than the autumn break of 2019 (more than 3 million passengers). This autumn holiday, locally departing passengers mainly went to Istanbul, London and Barcelona.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,340 to 2,019, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights compared with 2019, with a total transported volume of almost 149,000 tonnes.