Navigate

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for May 2022: 5.2 million passengers, vs 6.4 million in 2019

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

5.2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in May 2022. In May 2021 that number was 1.1 million, in May 2020 200.000. Without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, that number was 6.4 million passengers in May 2019.

The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 38.420 (+147% compared to 2021, +554% compared to 2020 and -14% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1.537 (-24% compared to 2021, -40% compared to 2020, +25% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased by 19% compared to last year, increased by 14% compared to 2020 and decreased by 11% compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the 5.2 million passengers in May, 1.7 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 850,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.97 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 1.3 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 2,011 to 1,537, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,225 in 2019 and 2,543 in 2020. The total transported volume was 119,551 tonnes in May 2022.

16 June 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. KLM endorses the need for new Schiphol measures, but deplores their effect on passengers

    Owing to a shortage of security staff at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, airport management has announced…

  2. Amsterdam Schiphol sets maximum number of travellers per day during coming Summer 2022

    Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (The Netherlands) has let airlines and travel organisations know that a limit…