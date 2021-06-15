Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for May 2021: 65% fewer flights than in May 2019

More than 1.1 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in May 2021. In May 2020, when Schiphol felt the major effects of COVID-19, that number was 208,000. In May 2019, 6.4 million passengers travelled through Schiphol. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 15,579 – 65% fewer than in May 2019. The number of cargo flights was 2,011 (-21% compared to 2020, +64% compared to 2019), which contributed to a 40% increase in transported tonnage compared to last year and a 10% increase compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the 1.1 million passengers in May, more than 621,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were almost 310,500 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,225 to 2,011, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 10% to more than 147,000 tonnes, compared with 2019.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for May 2021.

15 June 2021