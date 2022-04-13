Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for March 2022: sharp increase vs 2021, but well below 2019

3.7 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in March 2022. In March 2021 that number was almost 0.7 million, in March 2020 almost 2.5 million. Without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, that number was 5.6 million passengers in March 2019.

The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 30.382 (+149% compared to 2021, +21% compared to 2020 and -24% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1.688 (-27% compared to 2021, +26% compared to 2020, +30% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 16% compared to last year, increased 6% compared to 2020 and decreased 11% compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the 3.7 million passengers in March, 1.5 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 750,000 unique passengers, who are counted twice in the international counting method: as arriving passengers and departing passengers. 2.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 1 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 2,326 to 1,688, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,297 in 2019 and 1,338 in 2020. The total transported volume was 128,198 tonnes in March 2022.

complete overview of traffic and transport figures for March 2022.

