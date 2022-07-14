Navigate

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for June 2022: figures improve considerably

5.2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in June 2022. In June 2021 that number was 1.7 million, in June 2020 500.000. Without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, that number was 6.5 million passengers in May 2019.

The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 36.921 (+92% compared to 2021, +355% compared to 2020 and -15% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1.467 (-20% compared to 2021, -41% compared to 2020, +33% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased by 16% compared to last year, increased by 7% compared to 2020 and decreased by 6% compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the 5.2 million passengers in May, 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted twice in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.8 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 1.4 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,841 to 1,467, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,105 in 2019 and 2,473 in 2020. The total transported volume was 116,274 tonnes in June 2022.

14 July 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
