Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for June 2021: much higher than 2020 but well below 2019

1.7 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in June 2021. In June 2020, when Schiphol felt major effects of COVID-19, that number was 472,000. In June 2019, 6.5 million passengers travelled through Schiphol. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 19.195 – 56% fewer than in June 2019. The number of cargo flights was 1,841 (-26% compared to 2020, +67% compared to 2019), which contributed to a 28% increase in transported tonnage compared to last year and an 11% increase compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the 1.7 million passengers in June, more than 855,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were almost 427,500 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,105 to 1,841, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 11% to almost 138,000 tonnes, compared with 2019.

14 July 2021