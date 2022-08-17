Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for July 2022: -20% vs 2019

Almost 5.2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in July 2022. In July 2021 that number was 3 million, in July 2020 1.3 million and 6.7 million passengers in July 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 36.000 (+24% compared to 2021, +129% compared to 2020 and -20% compared to 2019).

The number of cargo flights was 1.424 (-23% compared to 2021, -39% compared to 2020, +22% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 8% compared to last year, was similar to 2020 and decreased 7% compared to 2019.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of passengers 6.724.023 1.339.122 3.030.072 5.179.725 Number of commercial flights 44.736 15.704 29.141 36.000 Number of cargo flights 1.164 2.336 1.854 1.424 Transported tonnage 129.143 119.634 130.664 120.131

Passengers

Of the 5.2 million passengers in July, almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.6 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,854 to 1,424, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,164 in 2019 and 2,336 in 2020. The total transported volume was 120,131 tonnes in July 2022.

