Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for July 2022: -20% vs 2019

Almost 5.2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in July 2022. In July 2021 that number was 3 million, in July 2020 1.3 million and 6.7 million passengers in July 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 36.000 (+24% compared to 2021, +129% compared to 2020 and -20% compared to 2019).

The number of cargo flights was 1.424 (-23% compared to 2021, -39% compared to 2020, +22% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 8% compared to last year, was similar to 2020 and decreased 7% compared to 2019.

2019202020212022
Number of passengers6.724.0231.339.1223.030.0725.179.725
Number of commercial flights44.73615.70429.14136.000
Number of cargo flights1.1642.3361.8541.424
Transported tonnage129.143119.634130.664120.131

 

Passengers

Of the 5.2 million passengers in July, almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.6 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,854 to 1,424, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,164 in 2019 and 2,336 in 2020. The total transported volume was 120,131 tonnes in July 2022.

17 August 2022

