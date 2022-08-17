Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for July 2022: -20% vs 2019

Almost 5.2 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in July 2022. In July 2021 that number was 3 million, in July 2020 1.3 million and 6.7 million passengers in July 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 36.000 (+24% compared to 2021, +129% compared to 2020 and -20% compared to 2019).
The number of cargo flights was 1.424 (-23% compared to 2021, -39% compared to 2020, +22% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 8% compared to last year, was similar to 2020 and decreased 7% compared to 2019.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Number of passengers
|6.724.023
|1.339.122
|3.030.072
|5.179.725
|Number of commercial flights
|44.736
|15.704
|29.141
|36.000
|Number of cargo flights
|1.164
|2.336
|1.854
|1.424
|Transported tonnage
|129.143
|119.634
|130.664
|120.131
Passengers
Of the 5.2 million passengers in July, almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.6 million outside of Europe.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,854 to 1,424, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,164 in 2019 and 2,336 in 2020. The total transported volume was 120,131 tonnes in July 2022.