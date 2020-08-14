Amsterdam airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for July 2020: -80% year-on-year

The number of flights to and from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in July fell by 65% compared to last year, to a total of 15,704 (down from 44,736 in July 2019). This resulted in a total of 1.34 million passengers who travelled to, from or via Schiphol (down from 6.72 million in July 2019). This is equivalent to an 80% drop in passenger numbers compared to 2019. Although the number of cargo flights rose to 2,336 – 101% more compared to the same month last year – the tonnage of cargo transported was 7% lower than last year.

Increase in the number of flights

There was a surge in activity at the beginning of July, partly due to governments lifting travel restrictions. On the quietest day last month, 1st July, there were 367 air transport movements. The busiest day was 31st July, when there were 579 air transport movements. The number of daily passengers doubled last month, from more than 28,000 passengers on 1st July to over 58,500 on 31st July. One of the reasons for this was the start of the holiday season.

Air traffic in Europe

The start of the holiday season in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe has led to a relative revival in the number of passengers going to traditionally popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Italy, France and Portugal. Compared to last year, the number of travellers remains limited and these countries have seen a decrease in traveller numbers, varying between 57% and 75%, compared to July 2019.

Intercontinental air traffic

Intercontinental air traffic presents a different picture. The number of passengers to and from China, the United Arab Emirates and North America, for example, are significantly lower (between 86% and 92% fewer passengers). However, due to an increase in full cargo flights, the total decrease in intercontinental air transport movements compared to 2019 is only 50%.

Click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for July 2020.

Looking ahead to August

The increase in flights and travellers is expected to continue in August. By the end of August, Schiphol expects to welcome between 65,000 and 80,000 passengers on between 750 and 850 flights per day. Schiphol is accommodating this ongoing recovery and will ensure there is sufficient capacity to facilitate the number of passengers and flights safely and efficiently.