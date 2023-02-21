Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for January 2023: +57% vs 2022, but way below 2019 and 2020

Almost 3.9 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in January 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+57%) and 2021 (+348%). The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 29,987. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+14%) and 2021 (+104%). The number of passengers and the number of flights are lower than in 2019 and 2020.

20192020202120222023
Number of passengers    5,005,1055,074,773869,3102,488,2103,896,400
Number of commercial flights37,18537,56714,66626,23329,987
Number of cargo flights    1,1261,0112,2321,8301,325
Transported tonnage  122,643113,080133,222122,553103,981

 

Passengers 

Of the almost 3.9 million passengers in January, 1.5 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 750,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and a departing passenger. Almost 2.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, and 1.3 million outside of Europe.

Cargo 

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,830 to 1,325, compared to 2022. Compared to January 2021, that is a decrease of 41%, but it is an increase compared to 2020 (+31%) and 2019 (+18%). The total transported volume was 103,981 tonnes in January 2023. That is a decrease compared to previous years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).

21 February 2023

