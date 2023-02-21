Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for January 2023: +57% vs 2022, but way below 2019 and 2020

Almost 3.9 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in January 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+57%) and 2021 (+348%). The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 29,987. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+14%) and 2021 (+104%). The number of passengers and the number of flights are lower than in 2019 and 2020.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Number of passengers
|5,005,105
|5,074,773
|869,310
|2,488,210
|3,896,400
|Number of commercial flights
|37,185
|37,567
|14,666
|26,233
|29,987
|Number of cargo flights
|1,126
|1,011
|2,232
|1,830
|1,325
|Transported tonnage
|122,643
|113,080
|133,222
|122,553
|103,981
Passengers
Of the almost 3.9 million passengers in January, 1.5 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 750,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and a departing passenger. Almost 2.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, and 1.3 million outside of Europe.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,830 to 1,325, compared to 2022. Compared to January 2021, that is a decrease of 41%, but it is an increase compared to 2020 (+31%) and 2019 (+18%). The total transported volume was 103,981 tonnes in January 2023. That is a decrease compared to previous years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).