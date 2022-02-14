Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for January 2022: -50% vs 2019, +178% vs 2021

2.5 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in January 2022. In January 2021 that number was 0.9 million. Without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, that number was 5.1 million passengers in January 2020 and 5,0 million passengers in January 2019.

The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 26.233 (+79% compared to 2021, -30% compared to 2020, -29% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,830 (-18% compared to 2021, +81% compared to 2020, +63% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 8% compared to last year and increased 8% compared to 2020.

Passengers

Of the 2.5 million passengers in January, almost 1.2 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 600.000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. Almost 1.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 800.000 outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 2.232 to 1.830, compared to 2021. Compared to 2020, the numer of all-cargo flights has increased from 1.011 to 1.830. The total transported volume was almost 122,553 tonnes.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for January 2022.

