Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for January 2021: passengers -83%, cargo +18%

The number of flights to and from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in January fell by 61% to a total of 14,666 (37,567 in January 2020). This resulted in a total of almost 870.000 million passengers who travelled to, from or via Schiphol (5 million in January 2020), representing an 83% drop in passenger numbers. The number of cargo flights rose to 2,232 (+121%) compared to the same month last year, which partly accounts for the 18% increase in transported tonnage.

Passengers

Of the almost 870.000 passengers in January, approximately 550,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were 275,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: on arrival and departure. Passenger movements across all continents showed a sharp decrease, varying from a decrease of 70% (Latin America) to almost 90% (Asia).

The Dutch government has banned passenger flights to the Netherlands from various countries across the globe as of 23 January. The ban applies to the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guyana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. As of 23 January, travellers flying to Schiphol must be in possession of a negative result for either a rapid antigen test or a LAMP test that was taken just before departure. The rapid antigen test is in addition to the previous requirement of a negative PCR test.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights more than doubled, from 1,011 to 2,232, in January in respect of last year. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 18% to almost 133,000 tonnes. The increase in the number of all-cargo flights mainly took place in respect of North America and Asia. The number of cargo flights to other continents showed an increase in respect of 2020.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for January 2020.

17 February 2021