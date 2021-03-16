Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for February 2021: passengers -89%, cargo +8%

The number of flights to and from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in February fell by 70% to a total of 10,655 (34,992 in February 2020). This resulted in a total of more than 500,000 passengers who travelled to, from or via Schiphol (4.7 million in February 2020), representing an 89% drop in passenger numbers. The number of cargo flights rose to 2,211 (+106%) compared to the same month last year, which partly accounts for the 8% increase in transported tonnage.

Passengers

Of the more than 500,000 passengers in February, approximately 290,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were 145,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: on arrival and departure. Passenger movements across all continents showed a sharp decrease, varying from a decrease of 80% (Latin America) to more than 90% (North America).

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights more than doubled, from 1,072 to 2,211, in February in respect of last year. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 8% to more than 125,000 tonnes. The increase in the number of all-cargo flights mainly took place in respect of North America and Asia. The number of cargo flights to other continents showed an increase in respect of 2020.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for February 2020.