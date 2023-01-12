Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for December 2022: +93% vs 2021, -20% vs 2019

4.1 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in December 2022. In December 2021 that number was almost 2.9 million, in December 2020 1.2 million and almost 5.4 million passengers in December 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 30,669 (+1% compared to 2021, +93% compared to 2020 and -20% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,372 (-31% compared to 2021, -42% compared to 2020, +28% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 20% compared to last year, -17% compared to 2020 and -10% compared to 2019.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of passengers 5,386,375 1,233,241 2,855,836 4,101,978 Number of commercial flights 38,425 15,902 30,225 30,669 Number of cargo flights 1,075 2,353 1,979 1,372 Transported tonnage 126,376 135,866 141,667 113,118

Passengers

Of the 4.1 million passengers in December, 1.5 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 750,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and a departing passenger. 2.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, and almost 1.4 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,979 to 1,327, compared to 2021. The total transported volume was 113.118 tonnes in December 2022.

09 January 2023