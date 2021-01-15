Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for December 2020: -77%

Passengers

Of the over 1.2 million passengers in December, approximately 836,000 travelled from or to a destination within Europe. Some 397,000 passengers travelled to an intercontinental destination. These figures both represent a 77% decrease compared to the same month last year. Passenger movements across all continents showed a sharp decrease, varying from a decrease of 59% (Latin America) to 88% (Asia).

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights more than doubled, from 1,075 to 2,353, in December in respect of last year. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 8% to almost 136,000 tonnes. The increase in the number of all-cargo flights mainly took place in respect of North America and Asia. The number of cargo flights to other continents showed an increase in respect of 2019.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for December 2020.

14 January 2021