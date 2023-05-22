Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for April 2023: +16%

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 6,106,496 126,877 786,656 4,434,587 5,128,555 Number of commercial flights 41,892 4,242 13,722 33,421 36,258 Number of cargo flights 1,124 1,837 2,070 1,467 1,317 Transported tonnage 126,743 93,255 141,132 116,895 113,459

Passengers

Of the 5.1 million passengers in April, almost 1.8 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 900,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger.

Destinations

Almost 3.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, and 1.5 million outside of Europe. The most popular destinations for April 2023, based on local departing passengers: London, Barcelona, Istanbul, Dublin, Milan, Copenhagen, Madrid, Malaga, Dubai, Lisbon. The three most popular countries were: Great Britain, Spain, Italy. The United States is the most popular intercontinental country.

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 36,258 in April 2023. This is an increase compared to 2022 (+8%), 2021 (+164%) and 2020 (+755%). Of the 36,258 flights, 29,246 went to European destinations and 7,012 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,467 to 1,317, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 113,459 tonnes in April 2023. That is a decrease compared to 2019, 2021, 2022).

22 May 2023