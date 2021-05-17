Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for April 2021

Passengers

Of the almost 787,000 passengers in April, almost 460,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were almost 230,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,124 to 2,070, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 11% to more than 140,000 tonnes, compared with 2019.

17 May 2021