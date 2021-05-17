Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for April 2021

Almost 787,000 passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in April 2021. In April 2020, when Schiphol felt major effects of COVID-19, that number was 127,000. In April 2019, 6.1 million passengers travelled through Schiphol. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 13,722 – more than 65% fewer than in April 2019. The number of cargo flights increased to 2,070 (+13% compared to 2020, +84% compared to 2019), which contributed to a 51% increase in transported tonnage compared to last year and a 11% increase compared to 2019.
Passengers
Of the almost 787,000 passengers in April, almost 460,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were almost 230,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,124 to 2,070, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 11% to more than 140,000 tonnes, compared with 2019.
