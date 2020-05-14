Amsterdam airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for April 2020: -98%

Schiphol’s flight numbers to and from the airport decreased by -90% in April 2020, compared to April 2019, to a total of 4,242 flights. 126,877 travellers made their way to, from or transferred at Schiphol, when compared to 6.1-million travellers in April 2019. That amounts to a decrease of -98%. However, cargo flight numbers increased by 713 (+63%), when compared to April 2019, and stood at 1,837.

International passenger transport at a standstill globally

The number of intercontinental travellers at Schiphol shrank by -97% to a total of 58,331. The decline was global in April, unlike March, and all continents showed a similar shrinkage in traveller volumes of 95% or more. Traveller volumes within Europe decreased by -98% and showed a similar decrease across countries.

Cargo movements

An increase in the number of full cargo flights mainly took place towards North America and Asia. The number of additional full freight movements to North America amounted to more than 275 flights. More than 250 additional flights to Asia took place. Nevertheless, the total volume of cargo transported declined by -26%, as it does not fully offset the freight normally carried in passenger aircraft holds.

Please click here for a complete overview of traffic and transport figures for April 2020.

May preview

The impact of the coronavirus can be seen in dwindling traveller numbers and flight movements across the entire aviation sector. The decrease in traveller numbers and cargo volume that happened in April is not expected to change significantly in May. Schiphol will continue to operate at a smaller capacity in order to continue connecting the Netherlands to the rest of the world.