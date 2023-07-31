Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to fast-track the use of baggage robots after successful pilot project

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has decided to purchase 19 baggage robots after a successful two-week pilot project. These robots have been developed specifically for Schiphol and are designed to assist baggage handlers by lifting heavy suitcases, improving working conditions.

The robots will be used in baggage reclaim Zuid, where KLM, Aviapartner, and Viggo handle departing passengers’ baggage within Europe. The airport plans to put the robots into use quickly, with the first one being deployed this autumn, and aims to have all 19 robots in operation by the beginning of 2024.

Schiphol expects that the robots, developed by the Danish company Cobot Lift, will be able to lift 80% to 90% of all baggage items when used on a large scale. This initiative is part of Schiphol’s commitment to comply with the Labour Inspectorate’s requirements and improve working conditions for staff in the baggage basement.