Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to end limits on departing passengers for May holidays

Explanation: Measures at Schiphol

In order to solve the problematic queues seen last year, Schiphol has taken several measures in the recent period. An extensive recruitment campaign was launched together with the security companies at Schiphol to recruit more security officers. The employment conditions for security officers, work schedules and rest areas have all been improved. All these measures are bearing fruit, but they are not yet complete.

So far, since the campaign was launched in November 2022, about half of the additional 850 security officers Schiphol needs have been recruited. Based on those results, Schiphol is optimistic that the remaining shortages will continue to be resolved in the coming weeks and months leading up to the summer holidays.

Measures related to productivity at security, where passengers and their hand baggage are checked, are also being worked on. Capacity gains can be made there through better work instructions and smarter organisation.

18 January 2023