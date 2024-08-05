Amsterdam Airport Schiphol tests world’s first hydrogen-powered Ground Power Unit

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has initiated testing of the H2-GPU, the first hydrogen-powered Ground Power Unit (GPU) globally, developed by Dutch hydrogen scale-up zepp.solutions and Austrian GPU manufacturer Dynell.

The H2-GPU supplies power to stationary aircraft at the gate, offering a more efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to battery-based and diesel GPUs. The unit can be refuelled on-site with green hydrogen, saving time and reducing emissions.

This pilot, part of the EU-funded TULIPS initiative and conducted in collaboration with KLM and other partners, supports Schiphol’s goal of emission-free ground operations.