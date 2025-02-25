Amsterdam Airport Schiphol tests self-driving baggage vehicle to streamline operations

Schiphol Airport, in partnership with KLM, is testing an electric, self-driving baggage vehicle to enhance efficiency and reduce workload in baggage handling.

The vehicle, developed by Aurrigo, transports baggage with long transfer times separately, easing pressure on the baggage system.

Testing began in August 2024, focusing on navigation, autonomous loading/unloading, and manoeuvring in busy areas. Equipped with Lidar sensors and 360-degree cameras, the vehicle operates safely alongside other traffic.

The next phase includes trials around aircraft piers and stands, with the project running until late 2025.

Schiphol aims for a zero-emission, autonomous ground operation by 2050, integrating smart technology while maintaining key human roles in airport logistics.