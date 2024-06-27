Amsterdam Airport Schiphol tests innovative iron flow battery: a world first for airports

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has introduced the Iron Flow Battery, a pioneering step in energy storage and electrification of ground equipment. This world-exclusive technology aims to enhance the reliability of power supply for electric equipment and reduce the strain on the grid.

Testing Phase

Location : Installed on the A/B apron.

: Installed on the A/B apron. Purpose : To provide power to electric Ground Power Units (e-GPUs), which supply energy to parked planes at locations without a fixed electricity supply.

: To provide power to electric Ground Power Units (e-GPUs), which supply energy to parked planes at locations without a fixed electricity supply. Benefits: Allows aircraft auxiliary engines to remain off, improving air quality and reducing noise on the apron.

Environmental Advantages

Components : Utilizes natural materials like iron and salt water instead of lithium, resulting in a lower environmental impact and increased fire safety.

: Utilizes natural materials like iron and salt water instead of lithium, resulting in a lower environmental impact and increased fire safety. Longevity: Maintains consistent capacity for up to 20 years.

Quotes and Vision

Sybren Hahn, Executive Director Infrastructure at Schiphol, expressed pride in the innovation, emphasising the focus on user-friendliness, reliability, and efficiency during the testing phase. Successful results could lead to broader adoption, aiming for emission-free and electric ground equipment.

Development and Collaboration

Developer : ESS Inc from Oregon, USA.

: ESS Inc from Oregon, USA. Management : Volker Infra and KES.

: Volker Infra and KES. Funding : Partly subsidised by the EU under the TULIPS programme, a European collaboration led by the Royal Schiphol Group.

: Partly subsidised by the EU under the TULIPS programme, a European collaboration led by the Royal Schiphol Group. Goals: To make Schiphol’s operations emission-free and waste-free by 2030, and energy positive by 2050.

Schiphol is committed to a quieter, cleaner, and better future, with this battery being a significant step towards sustainable airport operations.