Amsterdam Airport Schiphol starts renewing and renovating the baggage basements

Schiphol is renewing, renovating and further innovating the baggage basements. This includes preparations for the construction of a new baggage basement with a handling system. Building this new basement means that the existing baggage system can be replaced without causing disruptions to airlines and passengers. Substantial sections of Schiphol’s baggage system are due for replacement. With the construction of the new baggage basement and the renovation of the existing basement, Schiphol is ensuring that, in addition to operational continuity, the working conditions of baggage employees are further improved.

Better working conditions

Schiphol is working on improving the quality of work at the airport. This includes redesigning the baggage process, work areas and rest areas. Innovative automation and artificial intelligence solutions will provide more support to baggage employees in the future. Examples of such solutions include the further development of existing robots in the baggage basement, the production of machines that can unload suitcases, and the development of autonomous vehicles that will drive around the baggage basement to move carts and containers.

29 football pitches

Schiphol has over 145,000 m2 of baggage systems – a total surface area equal to around 29 football pitches – that are divided across various areas. Each area of this system has a useful life of around 30 years. Several of these areas will need to be renovated over the coming years. To continue guaranteeing baggage reliability, Schiphol must first install a completely new and working system elsewhere. After that, the existing systems that require updating can be tackled. The construction of a new basement is therefore of great importance to the continuity of the operation at Schiphol. At the same time, the airport is seizing the opportunity to make the jobs of baggage employees easier through innovation.

No decision yet on new terminal

The new baggage basement will be built at the location where a possible new terminal can be constructed. There is no decision yet on the construction of the new terminal. To keep the option open, an integral preliminary design is being created in collaboration with design team KLAIR (a consortium of van Kaan Architecten, Estudio Lamela, ABT and Ineco). The design will take the possibility of the construction of a new terminal on the roof of the new baggage basement into account. In this way, time, money and resources can be used consciously and sustainably. The new baggage basement will function independently of any new terminal to be built on top of it. In other words, the new basement is necessary to facilitate a future large-scale renovation.

This project – the creation of a new innovative baggage system – was granted to Vanderlande Industries by way of a framework agreement. The tender for the construction of the baggage basement will start this year. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

13 January 2023