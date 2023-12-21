Amsterdam Airport Schiphol sets flight cap for 2024 at 483,000, KLM reacts positively

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has determined that in 2024, it can accommodate 483,000 flights, contingent upon relieving peak pressures. The plan allocates capacity for 293,000 flights during the summer season, incorporating adjustments to manage peak times effectively. Airlines, including KLM, were briefed on this decision, allowing for the necessary preparations within a shorter timeframe than usual.

Patricia Vitalis, Executive Director of Operations at Royal Schiphol Group, emphasised the collaborative effort needed to ensure safe and efficient travel. Airlines, including KLM, expressed readiness to support the reduction of flights during peak hours for smoother operations.

The decision follows Schiphol’s discussions with relevant authorities, airlines, and the aviation sector, addressing concerns raised after the suspension of an experimental scheme. The airport’s evaluation identified morning peak hours as challenging due to simultaneous arrivals of large aircraft, causing operational bottlenecks. To alleviate this, the airport plans to lower arrival capacity during one morning peak from 68 to 65 flights per hour.

KLM welcomed the decision, recognising its significance in aiding the airline’s post-pandemic recovery. The airline emphasised the importance of stable and predictable operations for both customers and employees. Despite the condensed timeline for adjustments, KLM affirmed its commitment to efficiently operate within the allocated flight numbers.

The airport’s updated capacity declaration for 2024 aims to strike a balance between increased flight allowances and operational stability, with further discussions anticipated for the winter season. The coordination with airlines to manage peak traffic aims to ensure a seamless and safe travel experience for all passengers at Schiphol.