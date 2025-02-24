Amsterdam Airport Schiphol sees passenger growth in January 2025, cargo declines

Schiphol Airport handled 4.8 million passengers in January 2025, a 6% increase from 2024. Of these, 2.8 million travelled directly, while 2 million were transfer passengers. The UK was the most popular destination, followed by Spain, Italy, and the US.

The airport saw 35,717 flights, up nearly 2% from 2024, with 28,464 serving European destinations and 7,253 intercontinental routes. However, cargo operations declined, with 1,247 all-cargo flights (down 5%) and a 12% drop in transported volume to 104,361 tonnes.