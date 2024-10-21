Amsterdam Airport Schiphol sees 4% passenger growth in September 2024, cargo volume up by 10%

In September 2024, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport handled 6 million passengers, a 4% increase from 2023. Of these, 3.9 million were direct arrivals or departures, while 2.2 million were transfer passengers.

Spain, the UK, Italy, Greece, and the U.S. were the top destinations. The total number of flights rose by nearly 3%, with 41,778 flights recorded, including 33,180 to European destinations and 8,598 intercontinental.

Cargo operations also grew significantly, with an 8% increase in cargo flights and a 10% rise in cargo volume, reaching 129,351 tonnes.