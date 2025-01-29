Amsterdam Airport Schiphol secures €175M EIB loan for major infrastructure upgrades

Royal Schiphol Group has secured a €175 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the first instalment of a €400 million financing package. This funding supports Schiphol’s €6 billion investment programme, the largest in its history, ensuring financial stability for critical infrastructure projects.

The loan will primarily fund the construction of a new baggage basement, enhancing capacity and improving working conditions for baggage handlers. Schiphol’s broader five-year investment plan includes upgrading aviation infrastructure, modernising passenger and staff facilities, and advancing sustainability initiatives.

EIB has a long-standing partnership with Schiphol, previously financing airside electrification to cut emissions. This latest loan aligns with the EIB’s Strategic European Security Initiative (SESI), reinforcing Schiphol’s role in essential civilian infrastructure.