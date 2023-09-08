Amsterdam Airport Schiphol satisfied with summer holiday performance

Time slots for security a popular choice

A significant number of travellers made use of the option to book a time slot for the security check. More than 668,000 time slots have been reserved up to now. Of the travellers who made use of their time slot, 98% say they are (very) satisfied with the service. Schiphol is currently examining whether the possibility of reserving time slots can be extended to check-in and passport control.

Top 3 cities and countries

London, Barcelona and Istanbul were the most popular city trip destinations this summer. In terms of the countries travellers most frequently chose for their holiday this year, Spain, Great Britain and Greece were in the top 3.

Pleasant workplace and travel experience

However, the conduct of the summer holidays is no reason for Schiphol to get complacent. At times, arriving travellers have had to queue longer at passport control or wait for their baggage than desired. This remains a focus area that Schiphol continues to work on.

In addition, the airport remains committed to quality and stability in the areas of working conditions, environment, the surroundings and infrastructure. Schiphol thus continues to work consistently towards creating a pleasant workplace and travel experience for travellers.

