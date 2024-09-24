Amsterdam Airport Schiphol reports 8.7% cargo growth in first half of 2024

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol saw an 8.7% increase in cargo volumes in the first half of 2024, handling 738,414 tonnes, compared to the same period in 2023.

Belly cargo grew significantly by 23.3%, reaching 305,593 tonnes, due to a 12.5% rise in passenger flights. Full freighter tonnage remained steady at 432,820 tonnes despite a 5.4% reduction in freighter flights.

Olaf van Reeden, Cargo Partnerships Director, attributed the growth to increased global trade and geopolitical disruptions, which heightened demand for air transport. Schiphol connects 303 global destinations and experienced a 13% increase in freighter capacity.

Notable growth was seen in North American and African exports, which rose by 22% and 26%, while inbound cargo from the Middle East and Europe increased by 19% and 20%, respectively.