Amsterdam Airport Schiphol reports 7% passenger growth in November 2024

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol welcomed nearly 5.1 million passengers in November 2024, marking a 7% increase from November 2023. Of these, 3.2 million were departing or arriving passengers, while 1.9 million were transfer passengers. The most popular destinations included the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the United States.

Key Highlights

Passenger Traffic: 3.6 million passengers travelled to or from European destinations. 1.5 million passengers flew to or from intercontinental locations.

Flights: A total of 36,590 flights were operated, up by 3% from 2023. 29,576 flights served European routes, while 7,014 were intercontinental.

Cargo: All-cargo flights increased by 2%, with 1,293 flights compared to 1,270 in November 2023. Cargo volume rose by 4%, reaching 120,293 tonnes.



The steady growth highlights Schiphol’s robust recovery and its continued importance as a global hub for passenger and cargo transport.