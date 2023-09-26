Amsterdam Airport Schiphol receives nature permit for up to 500,000 flights

Today, the Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy granted Schiphol Airport a nature permit. Schiphol now has a permit for 440,000 to a maximum of 500,000 flights. Schiphol requested the permit on 1 October 2020 and that request has been filled in several times since then.

This is a significant step, as getting this permit means Schiphol is complying with current laws and regulations again. It also demonstrates that Schiphol satisfies the requirements of the Nature Conservation Act. This provides certainty for the airport and its surrounding environment. Furthermore, the permit enables the government to introduce new policies for Schiphol, such as an Airport Traffic Decree containing a new approach with hard environmental and noise limits for the aviation industry.

Schiphol management wants such a system to be in place as soon as possible, but in 2025-2026 at the latest. It, therefore, calls on the government to come up with a legally anchored system in which the means (the number of flight movements) is no longer the guiding principle, but rather the goal (structurally less nuisance and emissions, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement). This is how one can achieve a better balance between airport activities and the needs of the local environment and airport employees, as well as contribute to global climate goals

26 September 2023

De minister voor Natuur en Stikstof heeft Schiphol vandaag een natuurvergunning verleend. Schiphol krijgt een vergunning voor 440.000 vluchten tot maximaal 500.000 vluchten. Lees hier onze reactie op de natuurvergunning.https://t.co/xJLaQoHoLj — Schiphol (@Schiphol) September 26, 2023