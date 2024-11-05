Amsterdam Airport Schiphol partners with security firms for improved long-term collaboration

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has announced a strategic collaboration with security companies, aiming to enhance service quality and worker conditions through new joint ventures. Schiphol will own a 25% stake in each new private limited company formed with three selected security firms, while the security firms will hold the remaining 75%. This change comes as part of Schiphol’s commitment to improving security standards, working conditions, and employment stability.

The selection process, beginning November 2024, will culminate in February 2026, with three security companies chosen through a European tender. The airport’s new model will reduce the number of security firms from five to three, allowing for better coordination, shorter walking distances for security staff, and more varied tasks. Schiphol has invested in updated rest areas, additional training, and enhanced support for security officers, with Director Philip van Noort emphasising the commitment to a “safe, healthy, and enjoyable work environment.”

The revamped security structure, based on long-term contracts, is expected to promote transparent cooperation and consistent service quality at Schiphol.