Amsterdam Airport Schiphol opens expanded Lounge 1, enhancing passenger experience

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has unveiled a new section of Lounge 1, adding 5,000 square metres to improve comfort and capacity for travellers within Europe. This expansion is a key milestone in Schiphol’s broader modernisation efforts, setting a new standard for space and quality at the airport.

The redevelopment includes new amenities such as increased seating and updated walking routes that enhance passenger flow to European destinations. The revitalised lounge boasts abundant natural light, three large trees to create a calming atmosphere, and sustainable design features, including bamboo wall panels and seating partially made from grass cut at Schiphol.

This expansion is part of Schiphol’s major five-year, €6 billion investment plan aimed at upgrading infrastructure and passenger services. Future projects include further renovations to Pier C and Lounge 2.

Sybren Hahn, Executive Director of Schiphol Infrastructure, stated, “This new space sets a new benchmark for welcoming passengers with enhanced comfort and modern facilities. It embodies our commitment to a future-proof, high-quality airport experience.”

The efficient repurposing of existing structures, including a car park, underscores Schiphol’s dedication to innovative and sustainable growth as it transforms the oldest part of the airport into a spacious, modern hub.