Amsterdam Airport Schiphol now offering pre-booked time slots for security check

Why time slots?

By making use of reserved time slots, travellers can go through the security check in a dedicated lane at a time they selected. This means they know exactly when they are expected at the security check. As a result, we can avoid a situation in which travellers arrive at the airport too early, causing unnecessarily long queues.

This service only applies to security checks. Travellers still need to factor in enough time for their check-in and to drop off any baggage they have (in the departure hall).

How does it work?

Time slots can be reserved up to three days before departure on the Schiphol website or app. After making a booking, travellers receive a confirmation email containing a QR code. This code is scanned by a member of staff at Schiphol, who then directs them to the right security check entrance.

Schiphol is the 4th large European airport to work with time slots at security. Using time slots contributes to improved passenger sign-in patterns, a smoother flow through the security process and a better passenger experience.

06 April 2023