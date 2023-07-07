Amsterdam Airport Schiphol may shrink from 500,000 to 460,000 yearly flights, court rules – KLM disappointed

The Court of Appeal in Amsterdam has ruled that Amsterdam Schiphol, the main airport in The Netherlands, may still reduce its annual flights from 500,000 to 460,000.

The state and the airport had appealed a previous decision by a judge, who ruled that Schiphol must go through time-consuming procedures before reducing the number of flights.

Last year, the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management had initially decided to reduce flights to 440,000 due to noise nuisance but later reconsidered the decision, pending assessment by the European Commission.

The court ruled that an experimentation scheme to reduce aircraft noise may continue, despite objections from national and international airlines, including flagship airline KLM. The latter reacted disappointedly, as shown hereunder.

KLM reaction to appeal: