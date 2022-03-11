Amsterdam Airport Schiphol lowers heating to save natural gas

In the Netherlands, many people are joining the movement to lower the heating at home. Starting on March 14th, the temperature at Schiphol will also drop by one degree in the terminal and at the head office.

If the whole country lowers the heating by one degree, approximately 6% energy can be saved. Because of the war in Ukraine, airport management is willing to become less dependent on natural gas, which is also good for the environment and saves money. The amount that Schiphol Group saves by lowering the heating will be donated by the airport to Giro 555.

Schiphol has already been reducing natural gas and energy consumption for some time. Since 2018, Schiphol has been running on 100% Dutch wind energy. A large part of the terminal, most piers and a number of offices have a heat and cold storage. This is a sustainable system that stores energy in the form of heat and cold in the ground, so that Schiphol uses less natural gas to heat and cool these buildings.

11 March 2022