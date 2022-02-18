Amsterdam Airport Schiphol invests in vehicles to taxi aircraft sustainably

Standard procedure

Schiphol has drawn up a plan together with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL), KLM, Transavia, Corendon Dutch Airlines and ground handling companies dnata and KLM Ground Services to ensure that sustainable taxiing will be standard procedure at Schiphol. The first step will be the deployment of these two special aircraft towing vehicles for a follow-up trial at Schiphol, in which TUI, Viggo and Swissport will also participate. This is part of a European initiative – the ALBATROSS project – aimed at developing and demonstrating more sustainable flight operations for whole gate to gate scenarios, applying multiple adopted strategies and solutions to save fuel for each stage of a flight. The live trial will transition to a standard procedure, with certain types of aircraft taxiing sustainably to and from the Polderbaan runway.

Preparations underway

Modifications to infrastructure are already being made in order to make sustainable taxiing to and from the Polderbaan a structural possibility. These changes will be implemented before the follow-up pilot begins. One example is the markings on the asphalt that ensure aircraft stop in the right place so that they can be disconnected from the towing vehicle. Roads also need to be widened to enable the special vehicles to drive to and from the Polderbaan before and after taxiing has taken place without disrupting other (taxiing) traffic.

Royal Schiphol Group wants to operate the most sustainable airports and aims to have an emission-free ground operation at its Dutch airports by 2030.

