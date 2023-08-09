Amsterdam Airport Schiphol introducing electric Ground Power Units for parked planes

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is taking significant steps towards emission-free ground handling by introducing 30 new electric Ground Power Units (e-GPUs) to replace fuel generators and implementing more electric Pre-Conditioned Air systems (PCAs) to provide fresh air on parked planes.

The e-GPUs act as electric power banks for aircraft, allowing them to access power while parked. Electric PCAs placed at specific piers will ensure that planes parked at gates receive fresh air onboard.

Currently, 40% of ground handling equipment at Schiphol is electric, and the new e-GPUs will contribute to the airport’s goal of achieving emission-free ground operations by 2030. This transition will also enhance air quality on the apron and working conditions for staff.

The e-GPUs will be operational in stages, with the first 13 units being installed in August and all 30 units expected to be in service by autumn. The move aligns with Schiphol’s use of wind-generated power and the airport’s commitment to sustainable operations.