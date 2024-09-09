Amsterdam Airport Schiphol introduces self-driving wheelchairs for travellers with reduced mobility

Starting this week, Schiphol Airport has introduced self-driving wheelchairs to assist travellers with reduced mobility. This innovation, developed by WHILL, aims to enhance the independence of passengers such as the elderly or those with physical complaints. A total of ten autonomous wheelchairs will be tested over the next year, offering a free and easy-to-use service without the need for advance booking.

Located in Lounge 2 and 3, after passport control in the non-Schengen area, travellers can simply sit in the wheelchair, fasten their seatbelt, and select their gate number. The wheelchair then autonomously navigates to the selected gate and returns to its starting point once the traveller exits.

The wheelchair features a baggage rack, safety sensors, an emergency button, and a seatbelt. Personal assistance is available if required from Axxicom Airport Caddy. Schiphol plans to expand the trial to include additional features like lift access, stop-off functions, and availability for arriving passengers. This service aligns with Schiphol’s long-term goal of making the airport more accessible and user-friendly for all passengers.