Amsterdam Airport Schiphol innovates with air filtration pilot to enhance apron environment

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is embarking on a pilot project to reduce ultrafine particles on its apron area. An innovative air filtration system developed by Van Wees Innovations will be tested next to Pier D, aiming to improve working conditions for airport staff.

Following a successful trial at a fire station, where the device significantly cleaned the air, Schiphol is now exploring outdoor applications. Patricia Vitalis, Executive Director of Schiphol Operations, emphasizes the airport’s commitment to providing a healthy workplace and reducing environmental impact.

Alongside the air filtration pilot, Schiphol is implementing various initiatives, including creating green zones and researching mist technology to combat ultrafine particles, demonstrating its dedication to innovation and sustainability in the aviation sector.