Amsterdam Airport Schiphol extends compensation scheme for travellers affected by long queues

Schiphol is extending the compensation scheme for travellers who in recent months arrived at the airport on time but missed their flight as a result of unprecedented waiting times at security. The compensation scheme now applies to the period from 12 August to 31 October. Schiphol is doing this because queues were still very long on some days during that period due to a shortage of security staff. During the autumn holiday, waiting times for the security check were limited.

Travellers who incurred costs in this period as a result of missing their flight due to long queues at the security check can submit a compensation claim to the airport until 30 November. The original compensation scheme ran until 11 August.

Costs covered by the compensation scheme include those incurred due to rebooking a flight or arranging a replacement flight, alternative transportation or additional travel expenses for getting to Schiphol again or to another airport.

Investing in measures

Schiphol implemented this compensation scheme in the summer because travellers had nowhere to go in order to claim these costs back. Schiphol feels responsible for this group of travellers and therefore set up the scheme. The possibility to claim compensation has now been extended until 31 October 2022.

Schiphol has recently taken extra measures to tackle the queues resulting from staff shortages. For example, Schiphol is investing around 100 million in measures to help solve the issue of staff shortages, including at the security companies. A social agreement has been reached and it includes a labour market supplement. Furthermore, a social package has recently been agreed upon with trade unions and security companies that ensures security officers will be paid an additional EUR 2.50 per hour on top of the labour market allowance as of November. In addition to wages, the rosters and rest areas are also being improved.

Travellers wishing to submit a compensation request to Schiphol can go to schiphol.nl/compensation and send the form. Schiphol will assess the requests based on the conditions that have been set. Travellers who have already submitted a request to Schiphol don’t need to send another one.

31 October 2022