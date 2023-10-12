Amsterdam Airport Schiphol expecting 3.3 million travellers during autumn holiday

During the upcoming autumn holiday (from 13 to 29 October), Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands expects approximately 3.3 million passengers, which is a 25% increase from the 2022 autumn break. On busy days, more than 70,000 passengers are anticipated to depart from the airport. Popular destinations include London, Barcelona, Dublin, and Madrid.

Travellers are advised to arrive well-prepared and consider their clothing choices for a smooth security check process. It’s recommended to wear easily removable items such as hoodless jumpers and low shoes. Jackets, hoodies, and blazers can be worn on the plane but need to be removed during security checks.

Travellers can find information about their day of travel on the Schiphol website and app, including check-in desk opening times and current crowd levels at the security check. Some tips for travellers include arriving at the airport on time, checking in online to expedite the process, and preparing for the security check, noting that Schiphol uses 3D CT scans and has specific rules for travelling with minors. It’s also essential to check the validity of your passport before travelling.