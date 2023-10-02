Amsterdam Airport Schiphol commits €3 billion investment to enhance quality through maintenance and upgrades

Schiphol Airport is embarking on a comprehensive plan to prioritise quality through substantial investments in maintenance and upgrades from 2024 to 2027. With an allocation of three billion euros, key elements of the airport’s infrastructure, such as Pier C, the baggage basement, climate-control systems, walkways, aircraft stands, and taxiways, will undergo significant maintenance or renewal. This initiative is geared towards providing a higher level of service to employees, travellers, and airlines.

In a strategic shift from a focus on quantity and cost, Schiphol aims to rectify past priorities and align its facilities with quality and sustainability objectives. The CEO, Ruud Sondag, emphasised the need for this transformation and the importance of investing in the airport’s infrastructure to meet their quality and sustainability ambitions.

Key Highlights of the Investment Plan:

Lounge Enhancements: Renovation of Lounges 1 and 2, expanding services, walkways, and facilities. Infrastructure Upgrades: Renewal of over 200 walkways, lifts, and passenger bridges, along with the replacement of 18 passenger bridges. Pier A: Progress updates on the construction of Pier A, ensuring windproof and waterproof facilities, with full operational readiness expected in January 2024. Pier C Renovation: Upcoming tender for the redesign of Pier C, encompassing technology, sustainability, layout, and seating improvements. Baggage System and Basement: Planned replacement of baggage system components, construction of a new baggage basement, and consideration of a new terminal above it.

Enhancing Quality of Work:

Employee Well-being: Initiatives to reduce physical workload, renovate rest areas and toilets, and minimize emissions exposure. Emissions Reduction: Transitioning to electric ground equipment and improving power supply and climate control systems for sustainability.

Prioritising Safety:

Dual Taxiway Quebec: Completion of the dual taxiway project for improved airside safety. Maintenance of Aircraft Stands and Taxiways: Increasing maintenance of asphalt and concrete on the airport grounds. Accessibility Improvements: Modifications to roads and viaducts to ensure safe and accessible airport operations.

Schiphol’s commitment to enhancing quality, sustainability, and safety underscores its dedication to providing an exceptional airport experience for all stakeholders, from passengers and employees to airlines.