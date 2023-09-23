Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and baggage handlers submit joint plan to lighten workload

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and six baggage handling companies, including KLM, Aviapartner, dnata, Menzies, Swissport, and Viggo, have jointly submitted a plan to the Labour Inspectorate aimed at reducing the physical workload for baggage hall employees. The plan focuses on introducing lifting aids at all work locations, with the goal of full automation in the long term.

Currently, approximately half of the work locations in the baggage halls have lifting aids, and this number will be increased to cover all work locations by April 2024. The parties are also actively encouraging employees to use these aids. Equipment has been selected and ordered for work locations without adequate lifting aids.

The use of lifting aids will eliminate the need for manual lifting of baggage for arriving passengers and reduce the physical strain at work locations using belts and carousels. The parties are also working on full automation in the baggage halls, testing technologies like automatic unloading equipment, baggage robots, and autonomous baggage transport.

However, the technology for full automation is still in its early stages, and a timeline for complete automation will be determined by the end of 2024 based on further evaluation.