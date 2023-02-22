Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Axxicom Airport Caddy start testing autonomous mobility vehicles

This week, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Axxicom Airport Caddy are testing autonomous mobility vehicles at the airport. The vehicles with Smart technology from personal transportation solutions company WHILL are already being used successfully at major airports such as Tokyo International Airport in Japan. The service contributes to Schiphol’s objective of making travelling as easy as possible for people with reduced mobility.

Schiphol and Axxicom Airport Caddy expect the autonomous mobility service to make a contribution to improved customer satisfaction in the future. During the pilot, a number of travellers will be taken to their gate by autonomous vehicles. The innovative vehicles support the current passenger assistants, resulting in more efficiency in their work.

We want to offer all travellers a pleasant travel experience at Schiphol. That is why we are testing this innovation. With autonomous vehicles, we are exploring how travellers with reduced mobility can find their way independently and safely at the airport. This fulfils the need of this group to be able to travel independently. We are curious about their experiences during this pilot.

Patricia Vitalis, Director Airport Operations and Aviation Partnerships at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Autonomous vehicles are a great solution for elderly travellers or people who cannot travel long distances due to medical reasons. But also for passengers who worry whether they will find their way. We are already helping these travellers with our passenger assistants. We expect this innovative solution to contribute to a future-proof service provision from our organisation.

Vehicle drives itself back after arrival at destination

Autonomous vehicles have a luggage rack at the rear where hand luggage can be placed. The traveller can enter his destination on the service screen, for example, the gate for boarding. The vehicle then drives to this destination independently. The vehicle also has sensors that take into account other travellers, obstacles and the surrounding environment. There is an emergency button on the vehicle and a seat belt to ensure safety. After arriving at the destination, the passenger disembarks (if possible) and the vehicle drives itself back to the starting point where new travellers can use it again.

Find your way around Schiphol independently

At Schiphol, assistance is offered to travellers who have difficulty moving around the airport independently. IATA research shows that requests for assistance come not only from passengers who have a physical condition, but also from elderly passengers who are concerned about their ability to navigate through a large airport, or passengers who do not have a good command of English or Dutch and therefore have difficulty asking for help. With autonomous vehicles, Schiphol and Axxicom are responding to the needs of travellers.

The pilot will last one week. An evaluation will take place and a decision will be made on whether WHILL Autonomous Mobility Service will be given a permanent place at Schiphol.

22 February 2023