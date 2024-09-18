Amsterdam Airport Schiphol advances sustainability with new electric bus fleet

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has made a significant step in boosting its capacity and sustainability by purchasing over 50 new electric buses from MAN. These buses, designed for improved passenger comfort and efficiency, will replace the current fleet in April 2025.

Key features include three doors, a low-floor design for easier boarding, and more standing space, which will reduce wait times and streamline passenger transport between aircraft and the terminal.

In addition to enhancing passenger experience, Schiphol is upgrading its driver rest areas to be energy-positive, generating more electricity than they consume. This move aligns with the airport’s goal to be fully emission-free by 2030, building on its decade-long history of operating an electric bus fleet.

Schiphol’s Executive Director, Sybren Hahn, emphasised the importance of these new buses in ensuring reliability and sustainability, while MAN’s Sales Manager, Tillo Smets, expressed pride in contributing to Schiphol’s ambitious zero-emission goals.

Improved passenger comfort with more standing space?