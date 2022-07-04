Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Aalsmeerbaan runway (18L-36R) reopens for departing flights

As of today, the Aalsmeerbaan runway (18L-36R) is once again available for departing aircraft. Following tests with the landing system next week, the runway is expected to reopen for landing air traffic in good visibility. This is sooner than originally planned. Tests will be performed on the landing systems in the period ahead so that the runway can safely be used for landing again as well. Major maintenance has been carried out on Runway 18L-36R since early April to ensure that the runway is and remains in good condition.

During the maintenance period, the asphalt on the largest section of Runway 18L-36R was replaced. This is an area equal to 50 football pitches. A total of 1,650 new LED lights and 50 kilometres of cabling were installed in the asphalt. An overall length of 17 kilometres of runway markings were painted on the new asphalt. Some of the rainwater drainage wells and pipes around the runway were also repaired, cleaned and replaced.

The work was carried out in collaboration with Heijmans. All these different activities were combined as efficiently as possible into three months of major maintenance. By carrying out the maintenance in this way, the runway will only have to be taken out of service for an extended period once every seven years. Runways are briefly taken out of service each year for regular maintenance.